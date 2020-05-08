Desi Hacks: 5 Clever Indian Cooking Hacks For First Time Cooks In The Kitchen

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, it has become a necessity to stay home and do all the household chores ourselves. It can be a difficult task if cooking and working in the kitchen isn’t your strongest suit. However, the lockdown is a great opportunity to learn something new and start afresh. Here are some of the clever desi cooking hacks that will come handy for a beginner.

Kitchen Hacks

Start simple

Do not dive into cooking extravagant dishes. The key is to take small steps and master the art of cooking. In the beginning, try cooking easy dishes like salads and boiled vegetables. This will ensure that you don’t get demotivated if things go downhill. Start with dishes that include simple ingredients.

Plan and prepare

Plan the dish you wish to prepare in advance. This will help you make sure that you have all the ingredients you want for the dish. Cross-check a few times to see if you have everything you need. If you don’t wish to go through the cutting and peeling process every day cut enough vegetables for a few days and refrigerate them.

Cutting onions

Onions are an important ingredient in Indian food dishes. However, the tears that are associated with cutting the onion are brutal. Onion contains acid enzymes that release in the air ones we cut them the easiest way to ensure that your eyes don’t water when you cut onion is by putting it in water for about thirty minutes before you cut it. Alternately, you can put the onion in the fridge for about 10-15 minutes before cutting it.

Reduce the spice in a dish

It is quite common for beginners to misjudge the proportion of spices to use in a dish. Rather than throwing away the dish entirely, add milk or yoghurt in the dish. Another alternative to adding milk or yoghurt is to add a few drops of lemon juice in the dish.

Just add lemon

Lemon is the cure to remove the stickiness of both rice as well as okra. Lemon juice can also reduce the spiciness in a vegetable. To effectively squeeze out all the lemon juice, microwave the uncut lemon for 20 seconds and let it sit for a few minutes. After the lemon cools does a little roll it on a hard surface and cut it into half. Squeeze out all the juice from the lemon and add it to your dish.

