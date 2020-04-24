Best Evening Snacks To Make At Home: Homemade Chaat Recipes For Quarantine Cooking

The widespread Coronavirus has taken its toll on the entire globe. The COVID-19 lockdown has affected the food industry as restaurants and street food shops remain shut. Places, where one could just step in and enjoy their favourite chaat, are being missed by the street food lovers. But don’t worry, we have got some recipes to make homemade chaat at home. Here are some easy recipes to make chaat at home.

Also Read | Zomato Asks If People Are 'doing Fine Without Pani Puri', Netizens Can't Stop Craving

Also Read | Dahi Bhalla Chaat Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious North Indian Dish

Homemade Chaat recipes

Image Source: PixaBay

Pani puri

Pani Puri is popular street food in India that is loved by a number of people all over the country. The dish is basically a crisp fried dough ball stuffed with potatoes, sprouts, spicy tangy water and sweet chutney. The dish is also popular for serving a number of tastes and flavours in your mouth.

Take 1 cup of tightly packed coriander leaves, ½ cup tightly packed mint leaves, 2 to 3 green chillies and 1-inch ginger and wash them well. After cleaning, blend all the veggies in a blender with some chillies. Add 1 tablespoon of tightly packed tamarind and 3.5 to 4 tablespoons jaggery powder or grated jaggery to the mix. Add 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder, 1 teaspoon chaat masala and salt as per taste. Dilute the mixture with water and strain the mixture to obtain the Pani Puri mix. Cut some boiled potatoes and coriander for the stuffing. Add ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder, 1 teaspoon chaat masala and 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder and salt as per taste. Add onions and mix well.

Also Read | Nagpur Gets Its First Automated Pani Puri Vending Machine With 3 Flavours

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat is one of the most enjoyed street food. It is basically crisp & browned spiced potato patties that are served along with a spicy North Indian chickpea curry. The dish is also accompanied by green chutney and sweet chutney with some tidbits. Take a couple of boiled or steamed potatoes. Mash the potatoes and add all the spice powders, cornflour, and salt to the mix. Take time to mix the whole mixture well and fry medium-sized portions. Chop up an onion and some coriander leaves. Serve the Tikki with some chole and yoghurt.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor’s Craving For Pani Puri Is Literally All Of Us In The Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read | 'Aloo Chaat' To 'Garam Masala': Bollywood Movies That Are Titled With Food Names