Cooking With Leftovers: Give A Fresh Twist To Leftover Dal And Enjoy This Delicious Dish

Dal is one of the frequently cooked items in an Indian kitchen. Dal can be cooked in a different version from the classic Arahar dal to Dal Makhani. They come in different flavours and colours as well. It is one of the regular food items. If you have leftover dal frequently at your house and you do not wish to waste it, then here are a few stellar ideas to serve leftover dal as a completely different dish.

Cooking with leftovers tip 1: Leftover dal with roti

This is one of the classic dish which has been served in Indian kitchens since ages. The best way to serve leftover dal is with roti. Break 2-3 rotis (depends on the quantity of dal) in the leftover dal boil it till the dal becomes warm. Your easy and quick dal with roti is ready to serve.

Cooking with leftovers tip 2: Dal Ka Parantha

Dal Ka parantha is another delicious recipe that one can try. Cook leftover dal until it becomes dry. Then follow the usual process of making paranthas just replace the filling with dry dal. Add butter and ghee on top. Serve it with curd, sauce or chutney.

Cooking with leftovers tip 3: Dal snacks

One can mix leftover dal in batters and make a variety of delicacies out of it. Mix leftover dal with besan, sooji, breadcrumbs and veggies of your choice. Add spices for flavours and fry the leftover dal in a variety of lip-smacking snacks like cutlets, tikkis, pakhoras and more.

Cooking with leftovers tips 4: Dal Dhokali

Just in case you have some leftover toor dal, one can use it to create the best-loved Gujarati delicacy Dal Dhokali. The recipe for the dhokali remains the same in the procedure. Only the procedure of making dal is to skip by adding the leftover toor dal.

