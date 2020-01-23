Street Food In Mathura: An Ultimate Guide To Have The Best Street Food In The City

Mathura, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, is popular for its temples and glorious celebration of Janmashtami. Apart from its rich heritage and history, Mathura is also well-known for its street foods. Mathura being a pilgrim spot attracts a humoungous amount of visitors throughout the year. Here is a list that explores the best street foods in Mathura.

Street food in Mathura:

Mathura Ka Peda

Popular street food in Mathura, Mathura ka Peda has turned into a brand name for Peda. Also used as an offering for Lord Krishna, Mathura ka Peda, is made by reducing milk with subtle flavours of cardamom. One of the popular locations to have Peda in Mathura is Brijwasi Sweets.

Hing Kachori and Jalebi

Hing Kachori and Jalebi makes for a great breakfast for locals in Mathura. Available in every nook and corner of the city, the popular street food is served with glazing ghee and tasty potato curry. The best part of the Kachori is reportedly the strong flavour of hing, which is asafoetida.

Ghevar

Ghevar, originally from Rajasthan, has a fan following in Mathura too. Ghevar is a disc-shaped sweet cake made of maida (all-purpose flour). Reportedly, one of the reasons for Ghevar being popular street food in Mathura is due to its layers of malai and dry fruits.

Besides these popular street foods, Mathura has a variety of other food items that make for a tasty meal. Dishes like Makhan Mishri, Poha, Khaman Dhokla, Bhalle Papadi, and others make for a mouth-watering snack. So if you are planning to visit Mathura, include these street foods in your food trails for a delightful experience.

Promo Image Courtesy: Photo by Ibrahim Rifath on Unsplash