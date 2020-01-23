Here's A Yummy Sweet Potato Chicken Curry Recipe For All Foodies To Try Out

Foodies all around the globe try out many yummy new dishes to satisfy their hunger. A true foodie never misses out on trying new food items that are prepared and served in distinct ways.

If you are a true foodie and you love to try out food items that are distinct and will please you soul, here is a quirky recipe of Sweet potato chicken curry for you to try at home.

Ingredients for preparing Sweet potato chicken curry

2 teaspoons of curry powder

1 teaspoon of ground coriander

1 teaspoon of ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 teaspoon of ground red pepper

1 bay leaf

1 1/2 teaspoons of olive oil

1 1/2 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 1/2 cups of vertically sliced onion

1 1/2 teaspoons of minced peeled fresh ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5-ounce) can of diced tomatoes, undrained

2 cups (1/2-inch) cube of peeled sweet potato

3/4 cup of canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup of frozen green peas

1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

How to Make Sweet potato chicken curry?

Step 1

Start preparing Sweet potato chicken curry by combining curry powder, coriander, turmeric, salt, black pepper, red pepper, and bay leaf in a small bowl. Heat oil in a large oven over medium-high heat. Now, add chicken to the pan and sauté for about 5 minutes or until browned. Make sure to keep stirring occasionally.

Step 2

After it is ready, remove the chicken from the pan and reduce heat to medium. Then, add onion to the pan and cook for 10 minutes and keep stirring frequently.

Now, increase the heat to medium-high and put back the chicken to pan. Cook for one minute. Put ginger and garlic and cook the mixture for one minute.

Step 3

Add curry powder mixture in it and cook for two minutes. Now, combine broth with tomatoes and boil. Cover, reduce the heat and simmer for 1 hour. Stir in potato and chickpeas. Cook the mixture uncovered for 30 minutes.

Add peas in the mixture and cook for at least five minutes. Remove them from heat and stir in lemon juice and bay leaf.

