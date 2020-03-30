Wary Of Veggies Amid COVID-19 Lockdown? Try South Indian Dishes That Need No Vegetables

The ongoing COVID-10 lockdown has inevitably plunged the nation into a crisis. The citizens are currently self-isolating to prevent the further spread of the virus. During these trying times, it may often get difficult for people to step out amidst the crowded vegetable markets in the vicinity. While the essential services are open for the convenience of the people, many still not want to take risks of stepping out of their homes to buy vegetables. This may result in some people looking for alternatives in dishes which require little or no vegetables at all.

But there is nothing to worry especially if you are a fan of South Indian dishes. There are some South Indian recipes without vegetables which one can also enjoy during the COVID-19 lockdown. These recipes without vegetables are equally tasty and can be relished during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Here are the South Indian dishes and recipes without vegetables

- Idli

-Dosa

-Upma

Tasty recipes without vegetables to satiate your lockdown hunger

Idli

Idli is a delicious rice cake which is a popular South Indian dish. It is prepared by steaming a batter that consists of rice and fermented lentils. The uncooked rice and lentils are fermented and the idli tray is used to give a perfect shape to the dish.

Dosa

Dosa is another thin and flat layer of rice batter that is prepared with fermented batter. The plain dosa does not require any vegetables but will give an equally sumptuous taste. It is prepared by fermenting the rice and black gram after which ghee or oil is added to it.

Upma

Upma is a popular South Indian dish that is cooked like a porridge with rice flour. It is another dish that does not require any vegetables and which you can enjoy during a COVID-19 lockdown. It is prepared usually by dry roasting the rava.

