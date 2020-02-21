Falahari Food In Mumbai: Restaurants That Offer An Array Of Delicacies

India is a country with varied cultures and traditions. One tradition which is followed in most of the religions is the tradition of fasting. Fasting is basically not eating according to the regular schedules and opting for alternative food that is called 'falahar'. There are many food joints that have started serving meals that is appropriate when people are fasting. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2020, here are a few restaurants that serve falahari food in Mumbai.

Maharaja Bhog

Providing a complete course of food, it serves you the authentic taste just like a home-cooked meal. Maharaja Bhog offers the platter of dishes in an all-you-can-eat thali system. Serving over 30 varieties of food, it hosts a special falahari thali. ‘The Upvas Thali’ has dishes like sabudana khichadi, fariyali pattice, rajgira puri, shrikhand, dry fruits, etc. It is considered one of the best fasting thalis. Several outlets are available across the city. It is located at Lower Parel, Inorbit Mall (Malad), Juhu, Hiranandani Gardens (Powai).

Rajdhani

The royal vrat ka thali at this premium vegetarian restaurant comprises of an assortment of vegetables, salads, chutneys, bread, farsans, and desserts. The upvas items may not look as enticing as the items on the regular thali because they are made with minimum spices and condiments yet definitely taste delicious when consumed. The sabudana khichdi is a must-try here. It is located at Floor 1, Urban Plaza, GN Block, Next to Asian Hearts Hospital, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Panshikar

Basically a sweet shop, the place offers a wide variety of foods that can be readily consumed during fast. It has specially curated ‘Farali Mini Meals’ and ‘Fasting Foods’ in their menu. Located near Girgaun Chowpatty, you can enjoy the cool breeze as you munch on the food. It is located at Gordhandas Building, Near Portugese Church, Jagannath Shankar Sheth Road, Girgaum, Mumbai.

Soam Restaurant

Soam restaurant serves its dishes in copper plates, offering an array of delicious meals for those observing a fast. From chaats to South Indian dishes to even complete meals - Soam has it all covered. It also serves falahari chutneys to go with falahari vadas, falahari dal dhokli, falahari dosa, etc.

Location : Ground Floor, Sadguru Sadan, Opposite Babulnath Temple, Chowpatty, Mumbai

Golden Star Thali

The delectable spread comprises of a variety of farsans, desserts, and traditional Rajasthani and Gujarati vegetables. You will be served as long as you can eat. So, it’s time to forget that food eaten during fasting is bland as relishing on a scrumptious thali like this is the trend of the season. It is located at 330, Raja Rammohan Roy Road, Opposite Charni Road Station, Charni Road, Mumbai.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock