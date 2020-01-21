Late Night Restaurants In Mumbai That Offer Scrumptious Meals

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has evolved from being a fishing village to a metropolis. Often referred to as the city that never sleeps, Mumbai has multiple eateries that work all night to serve scrumptious meals to the nocturnal Mumbaikars. Here is a list of late-night restaurants in Mumbai that serve a scrumptious meal. Check out.

Also Read | Best Chicken Sandwiches In Mumbai That Must Be Tried By Every Food Lover

Late-night restaurants in Mumbai:

Backstage Cafe, Versova

Nestled in the vicinity of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, this little cafe stays open till 4 in the morning. The cafe is popular among the locals for its music and peculiar and interesting playlist. Besides that, the place has a huge dance floor and also hosts live sports screening.

Also Read | Benefits Of Lemon To Enhance Taste In Food And For A Glowing Skin

Address: Mhada Rd, Near Mhada Telephone Exchange, Shilpa Housing Society, Model Town, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

RJ's Bhukkha Sher, 4 Bungalows

It is a popular eatery in Andheri, Mumbai and is open for service every day till 4 in the morning. The popular restaurant serves some of the best momos, butter chicken and naan in their menu. Also known for their Chinese cuisine, the place also has free WIFI.

Address: Society No.86, D-6, Near Jankidevi School, Fiye Bungalow, MHADA, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Uber Street Cafe, Khar

The popular cafe situated amid the hustle-bustle of suburban Mumbai is generally open till midnight. Reportedly, the place serves mouth-watering street food from countries around the world. At Urban Street Cafe, one can find scrumptious international street foods at a moderate price.

Also Read | Bollywood Films On Food That Are Delightful To Watch Apart From 'Cheeni Kum'

Address: Bhavya Plaza, 1st Rd, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Bademiya, Colaba

Reportedly set up with an initial investment of Rs. 20 by Mohammad Yaseen, Bademiya has grown into an iconic eatery in Mumbai. Frequently visited by the Naval officers, the place offers some scrumptious and unique meat-dishes in its menu. Set-up during the Independence, the place is a must-visit for all meat lovers.

Also Read | Chinese Pav Bhaji Recipe: A Quirky Blend Of Chinese And Indian Fast Food You Must Try

Address: Tulloch Rd, Behind Hotel Taj Mahal, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400039

Other restaurants serving food at midnight:

The Roll Company, Mahalaxmi

Bachelor's, Churchgate

Amar Juice Center, Vile Parle



(Promo Image Courtesy: Unsplash clicked by Sarthak Navjivan)