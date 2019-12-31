Chocolate Sandwich Recipe That Will Make You Your Children's Favourite

Chocolate sandwiches are very easy to make and are delicious. This can also serve as a good breakfast for kids or snacks for chocolate lovers, and can be made in minutes. Here is a quick recipe to make chocolate sandwich at home:

Also Read: Kheema Cutlet Recipe To Try At Home For A Quick And Appetising Snack

How to make chocolate sandwiches?

Ingredients

6 slices of whole wheat bread or multi-grain bread or brown bread or white bread

1.5 to 2 tablespoon choco chips or chopped chocolate - can be added as required

½ tablespoon chopped cashews

½ tablespoon chopped pistachios

½ tablespoon chopped raisins

Cinnamon powder - as required (optional)

Butter as required

Also Read: Bread Rasmalai Recipe To Give A Twist To The Traditional Bengali Sweet-dish

Preparation to make chocolate sandwich

Firstly, chop some dry fruits. You can use cashews, pistachios and raisins

use cashews, pistachios and raisins Take the bread slices. Slice the edges if you want. You can use whole wheat bread, multigrain bread or brown bread. Spread some butter on each slice.

Also Read: Garhwali Cuisine: Learn How To Make Uttaranchal Style Kafuli Recipe

Making chocolate sandwich

Now place the choco chips evenly on the bread slice. Do not add too much as then the chocolate may melt and ooze out of the bread while grilling and toasting

Sprinkle the chopped dry fruits on top. You can also add fruits like apples, pears or banana to the sandwiches

Sprinkle a light pinch of cinnamon powder. This step can be skipped. You can even use cardamom powder

Now cover with the remaining buttered slice

Place the chocolate sandwich in a preheated sandwich toaster or grill

Grill or toast till the bread becomes crispy and brown

Serve chocolate sandwiches, hot or warm. You can also sprinkle some sugar from the top if you want

Also Read: Delicious Cauliflower Steaks Recipe For An Easy Mid-week Meal

You can add a twist to the regular chocolate sandwich with raw or roasted nuts as well. Nuts such as almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, cashews or even roasted peanuts can be used. They can also be made healthier by adding banana slices.