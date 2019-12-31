The Debate
Chocolate Sandwich Recipe That Will Make You Your Children's Favourite

Food

A good breakfast for kids or snacks for chocolate lovers, a chocolate sandwich can turn out to be a favourite among kids and adults alike. Here's how to make it

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
chocolate sandwich

Chocolate sandwiches are very easy to make and are delicious. This can also serve as a good breakfast for kids or snacks for chocolate lovers, and can be made in minutes. Here is a quick recipe to make chocolate sandwich at home:

How to make chocolate sandwiches?

Ingredients

  • 6 slices of whole wheat bread or multi-grain bread or brown bread or white bread
  • 1.5 to 2 tablespoon choco chips or chopped chocolate - can be added as required
  • ½ tablespoon chopped cashews
  • ½ tablespoon chopped pistachios
  • ½ tablespoon chopped raisins
  • Cinnamon powder - as required (optional)
  • Butter as required

Preparation to make chocolate sandwich

  • Firstly, chop some dry fruits. You can use cashews, pistachios and raisins
  • Take the bread slices. Slice the edges if you want. You can use whole wheat bread, multigrain bread or brown bread. Spread some butter on each slice.

Making chocolate sandwich

  • Now place the choco chips evenly on the bread slice. Do not add too much as then the chocolate may melt and ooze out of the bread while grilling and toasting
  • Sprinkle the chopped dry fruits on top. You can also add fruits like apples, pears or banana to the sandwiches
  • Sprinkle a light pinch of cinnamon powder. This step can be skipped. You can even use cardamom powder
  • Now cover with the remaining buttered slice
  • Place the chocolate sandwich in a preheated sandwich toaster or grill
  • Grill or toast till the bread becomes crispy and brown
  • Serve chocolate sandwiches, hot or warm. You can also sprinkle some sugar from the top if you want

You can add a twist to the regular chocolate sandwich with raw or roasted nuts as well. Nuts such as almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, cashews or even roasted peanuts can be used. They can also be made healthier by adding banana slices.

