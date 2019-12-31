Delicious Cauliflower Steaks Recipe For An Easy Mid-week Meal

Cauliflower has been a favourite nutritious substitute for grains, especially for those looking for a low carb alternative. If you are looking for a meatless and healthy meal option or on a plant diet food, cauliflower steaks are the best option to have. This entire dish is made with fresh vegetables and seasonings that you can easily find in any pantry. Here is a cauliflower steaks recipe of a healthy and vegan which will make your light lunch or supper tasty.

What is a Cauliflower Steak?

Cauliflower steak is simply top of cauliflower that is cut into larger slabs. Because it is larger, it takes a little longer to roast, and looks more impressive on a plate. The dish can serve as a main course for a vegan or vegetarian meal or can be used between bread or inside a bun. One can also use it as a base for other toppings, like Cauliflower Steak Pizza.

Cauliflower Steaks Recipe

Ingredients:

2 heads cauliflower, about 2 pounds (908g) each

1 teaspoon kosher salt, (5g)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 cup olive oil, (60ml)

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

Instructions

Adjust oven rack to the lower third position and later preheat oven to 500ºF.

Remove the outer green leaves from the head of cauliflower and trim the stem.

Using a large knife cut the cauliflower in half lengthwise through the centre.

Cut a 1 1/2-inch thick steak from each half of the cauliflower. If the head is large, carefully cut one more steak from each of the cut sides.

Repeat process with the other head of cauliflower. Trim any florets not connected to the stem. There should be about 4 to 8 pieces in total.

Place cauliflower steaks on a rimmed baking sheet.

In a small bowl mix salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika.

Drizzle olive oil on both sides of each cauliflower steak.

Evenly sprinkle the seasoning mixture on both sides of the cauliflower steaks, about 1/4 teaspoon per side.

Tightly cover the baking sheet with foil and bake for 5 minutes.

Remove the foil from the cauliflower and roast for 10 minutes.

Gently flip the cauliflower steak and roast until a golden-brown crust forms on both sides, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Transfer cauliflower steaks to a serving platter and garnish with parsley.

