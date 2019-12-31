Garhwali Cuisine: Learn How To Make Uttaranchal Style Kafuli Recipe

Originated in Uttarakhand, Kafuli is one of the most loved dishes which is relished by people of all age and groups. This is simple and easy-to-make gravy which is made of various leafy vegetables. It is prepared with spinach, fenugreek, garlic, curd, ginger, chillies, rice paste and a plethora of spices. Kafuli recipe is mainly served as a main dish and it tastes best when served with chapati or cooked rice. This mouth-watering Garhwali cuisine is perfect for occasions like kitty party and family get-togethers. Prepare this Garhwali food for your loved ones and you will impress all your friends and family members with incredible culinary skills. Here are the steps and ingredients for Kafuli recipe:

Kafuli recipe

Ingredients for Kafuli recipe

1 and 1/2 bunches spinach

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

4 green chilli

1 tablespoon rice

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

4 cloves garlic

2 cup of water

1 pinches asafoetida

2 tablespoon yoghurt (curd)

1/2 bunch fenugreek leaves ( methi)

2 tablespoon mustard oil

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon ginger

salt As required

Steps for Kafuli recipe

Step 1

To start with, take spinach and fenugreek leaves and wash them thoroughly. Then chop the two vegetables on a chopping board. Take a pan and add a little water to the pan, make sure you keep a medium flame. When the water boils, add fenugreek and spinach along with finely chopped green chillies.

Step 2

Remove the pan from the flame. Take a blender and blend all the mixture. Take the mixture in a bowl and keep it aside. Chop ginger and garlic into fine pieces. Take a pan and heat some oil and add the garlic-ginger paste. Saute the paste properly. Then, add asafoetida and cumin seeds to the pan. Mix all the ingredients well.

Step 3

Then add the paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, water and salt to the pan. Wait until the mixture boils. Take some rice powder and mix it with water and add this to the mixture. Cook this Garhwali cuisine for about 20 minutes over a low flame. Transfer it in a bowl and serve hot. You can garnish with coriander leaves and top it with butter.

