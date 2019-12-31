Kheema Cutlet Recipe To Try At Home For A Quick And Appetising Snack

Kheema cutlets are traditionally made of mutton mixed with a few other ingredients and regular kitchen spices. The dish is easy to make and takes less time. It can be served quickly with sauce, mint chutney, or any other dip of one's choice. Here is a simple recipe for the dish to try at home.

ALSO READ | An Easy Stuffed Bati Recipe To Try At Home And Enjoy A Lip-smacking Meal

Quick and Easy Kheema Cutlet Recipe

Ingredients required for Kheema Cutlets

250 gm mutton

1/4 tablespoon garlic

2 tablespoon coriander leaves

1 green chilli

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

salt as required

1/4 teaspoon powdered cinnamon

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/4 tablespoon ginger

1/2 onion

1 1/2 tablespoon mint leaves

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 boiled potato

1 clove

1 cup of refined oil

ALSO READ | Spinach Cutlet: Here's How You Can Make This Delicious Dish At Home

Directions to make

Step 1 - Take a large bowl and add crushed ginger and garlic, finely chopped onion, chopped coriander leaves, chopped mint leaves, chopped green chilies, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cloves and cinnamon powder in it. Mix all these ingredients well and add boiled potato to it. Mash the potato using a spatula, and mix it well with the other ingredients.

Step 2 - Press the mutton in between your palms so that it loses its moisture. Now, add this to the potato mix and whisk it well. Make sure the mutton is covered with the spices. Sprinkle some salt as per your taste and mix it well.

Step 3 - Once done, take a small portion of the mutton mixture and make small balls out of it. Press these balls between your palms so that they get a shape like cutlets. Now, dip these raw cutlets in a bowl containing bread crumbs and cover them in crumbs one by one. Once done, set these aside for a while.

Step 4 - Place a pan over medium flame and add some oil. Once heated, add the coated cutlets and fry these until they are crisp and golden brown. Make sure that the mutton is well cooked. Place these fried cutlets on a plate. Serve these hot along with a dip of your choice.

ALSO READ | Crispy Palak Cutlet Recipe To Start Your Day On A Healthy Note

ALSO READ | Kheema Khichdi Recipe: Make This Bohri Cuisine Delicacy At Home