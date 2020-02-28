Indian Vegan Food: Do You Know The List Includes Dishes Like Masoor Dal & Chana Masala?

India is known for serving a wide range of cuisines. With the dynamic time, Indians have also adopted and evolved their cooking and menu. A term, Vegan, is getting popular worldwide nowadays which is basically a practice of avoiding the use of animal products, particularly in diet. Apart from meat, an individual also avoids eating dairy products. As the Indian cuisine includes the dairy products and ingredients for almost all the recipes, here are a few Indian vegan foods you can add to your diet if you are planning to start the vegan diet:

Indian vegan food

Punjabi Chana Masala

The main ingredient used to prepare Punjabi Chana Masala is chana and tomato puri. Made with chickpeas, onions, ginger, garlic and lots of spices, chana masala is the delight for vegans who love eating spicy food. Even the traditional recipe of the gravy-based vegetable also doesn't have any dairy products.

Masoor Dal

Masoor dal is known for having high vegetarian proteins. Any vegan can have it with chapati or rice. Masoor dal can be consumed without rice and chapati.

South-Indian Style Kurma

Kurma is considered a side dish prepared with mix vegetables, spices, coconut, and poppy seeds. Whereas, adding curd in kurma is optional. It can be served with roti, rice, pulao, biryani or any other flavoured rice.

Medhu Vada and Masala Dosa

The staple food of many south Indians, medu vada/ idli/ dosa, is mainly prepared with dal and rice. The preparation and cooking of these items don't require any dairy products. The coconut chutney and sambhar enhance the overall taste of the dish. The south cuisine's menu has numerous Indian vegan food.

Where to find vegan food?

Since the term vegan has become popular lately, many restaurants and hotels have vegan items on their menu. If you are living in Mumbai, Quattro Ristorante, Burma Burma, and Candy And Green, among others are the most popular eatery spaces which serve vegan food. On the other side, a resident of Delhi can check out Oh My Gopala, Suruchi Restaurant, and Rose Cafe too. Paradigm Shift And Carrots in Bengaluru has a detailed menu for Indian vegan food.

