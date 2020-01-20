The Debate
Mark Henry Blasts Conor McGregor, Says Around 50 WWE Superstars Can Knock Him Down

WWE News

Talking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said that over 50 WWE superstars would easily beat the UFC star - Conor McGregor. Read more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mark Henry

Conor McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds in a UFC 246 match on November 19, 2020. However, WWE legend Mark Henry believes that the UFC star is no hotshot. Talking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer said that over 50 WWE superstars could easily beat the UFC star.

In the past, Conor McGregor has been highly critical of WWE. A few years ago, he had tweeted that he would slap the head of the whole WWE roster and do it twice on Sundays. As expected, these claims did not go down well with the stalwarts at WWE. Henry seems to have not forgiven McGregor for the slight.

Mark Henry slams Conor

Mark Henry, a former World Heavyweight Champion, said that he was part of the locker room when the UFC star made the claim. Henry claimed that he would not let a 140-pound man get away with it. Mark Henry boldly declared that he would tear McGregor’s skin and hang it in his closet. The Hall of Famer further added that the UFC star would not survive a fight against Braun Strowman. He even said that Chad Gable would send the UFC star screaming.

Mark Henry challenges Conor

Expressing his anger, Mark Henry said that Conor McGregor was entirely out of line. He should not have claimed that he would enter a WWE locker room and slap the wrestlers present. He dared McGregor to come and hit him in the face.

Published:
