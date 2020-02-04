Where To Buy Fresh Fish In Delhi? Here Are The Best Markets And Online Stores To Visit

Fish is convenient to find in coastal areas but difficult to get in places that are landlocked. Delhi is one such city, but now with the advancements of the internet and home delivery services, it is really easy to get fish in Delhi NCR as well. Let us take a look at the different shops both online and actual ones that deliver fresh fish to your doorstep.

5 places to order fresh fish in Delhi NCR

freshfishbasket.com

The actual retail store is located near the South Indian temple, Dwarka Sector 3. The shop offers website services too and doorstep delivery. They have a wide range of fish at very reasonable prices.

freshtohome.com

This is an online store that delivers fresh fish to Delhi NCR at very reasonable prices. This venture does not have a proper retail shop but offers a wide range of marine fish, some of which are really hard to find and expensive. You will get exotic fish like tuna, salmon, mackerel, etc.

thefreshfishmarket.in

This seafood market is located in sector 10, Noida but online services deliver fresh fish to your doorstep. The prices are very affordable and they offer a wide range of fish products. The website is mostly in Bengali to attract Bengali crowd who love fish.

Ghazipur Fish Market

This fish market is located near Ghazipur dairy farm, Ghazipur, Delhi. The market is open from 6 am and stays open till 10 pm. This fish market offers a wide range of fish if not all that is available in India. The prices are reasonable and it is the place if you like going and buying your things.

Bombay Fish Shop

This market is located at Ina market, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110023. The shops here are open from 9 am till 8:45 pm. A wide range of fish is available here too.

