Where To Buy Fresh Fish In Chennai? Best Markets And Online Stores To Visit In City

Fishes are filled with proteins and nutrients that are good for the health which is extremely required for the body. Apart from eating fishes, it is essential to find fresh and safe seafood that doesn't harm our body. There are many fish markets and online stores in Chennai that offer fresh and good quality fishes that one can try without any health hazard. Here is a list of a few stores that you must try-

Best Fish Markets in Chennai

Chintadripet Fish Market

The 150 years old, Chintadripet Fish Market is where numerous amount of people visit to buy several varieties of fish. It is spacious but is crowded on most days. In fact, on Sundays, it is hard to get from one place to the other. However, the place is known for the best quality of fishes from seer fish, crabs, prawns to limp silver sharks; they have everything you need.

Nochi Kuppam market

Nochi Kuppam market is considered to be amongst the best places for buying fresh fish in Chennai. They are known for providing excellent offers and deals that attract numerous customers. The best part about this market is that a visitor gets the privilege to enjoy the sea every time they come to buy fresh fishes. To buy the freshest fishes, visit the place after 5 PM as the fishermen bring fishes from the shore around this time. One can find a variety of fishes from Nethili, Kara podi to pomfrets and more.

Online store for buying fish in Chennai

Freshley Fish

Freshleyfish.com offers its customers a chance to buy fishes online without actually going out to find good fishes in the markets. This online outlet needs a customer to place an order one day before the date of delivery as they provide fresh fish service to them. The online store is open from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM and one has to book the order for tomorrow before 6 PM. They deliver fishes only on orders above ₹499 and the weight must be above one kilogram.

Supreme seafood

Being one of the largest online stores for seafood, there is nothing you cannot find in their extensive list of fresh seafood. They deliver food instantly within a certain period. They are amongst the most trusted suppliers of seafood as they provide chemical-free, customized and supreme quality deliveries.

