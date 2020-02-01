Things To Do In Delhi This Weekend For A Fun Evening Out With Friends And Family

Delhi, the national capital, is filled with some exceptionally remarkable things to do. If you are willing to try some popular destinations or spend a weekend in Delhi, you need to make a list of some places or things to do there. Because if you have a planned agenda of your activities to do in Delhi it would be an easy and stress-free weekend for you. As the capital city has lots of amazing things to do, here are some of the best ones to explore and experience this weekend.
ELP food and music fest to party and eat lots of food in Delhi. You can enjoy this event which is an international food & music festival like none other. This is the third time this festival is back after 2017 and 2018's ELP fest. This year it is going to be bigger and better with amazing food and music.
This is one of the most famous festivals in Delhi that is celebrated in the month of February. An annual three-day event festival which has a lot of things for you to do. One can have an amazing day at this festival by reading books, poetry recitals, music, and drama.
Visit this place to bring back the spark in your relationship and spend a romantic evening. You will get some amazing live music, relaxing foot massage, and a lavish dinner out there. End your evening with the loved one at the most romantic event at the start of this month of Valentine's.
