Gujarati Basket Chaat: Here's How To Make This Scrumptious Dish

If you are looking for new snack recipes to try after the hectic day ends, then Gujarati basket Chaat recipe makes for the perfect choice. This is one of the most sought after Gujarat street food as it is crunchy and tangy. The added advantage is that it is easy to make and doesn't require a plethora of ingredients to make. Also known as Katori Chaat, here are the ingredients and steps for Gujarati basket Chaat recipe:

Ingredients of Gujarati basket Chaat recipe - 2 Servings

3/4 cup kidney beans, onion, tomato

3/4 tablespoon coriander leaves

1 and 1/2 green chilli

1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds

1/2 salt

1 tablespoon oil

1 pinches asafoetida

2 canape cups

1/3 cup and 2 teaspoon tofu

1 teaspoon chaat masala

1/4 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/3 cup and 2 teaspoon tamarind chutney

Steps to prepare Gujarati basket Chaat recipe

Step 1

Take a medium-sized pan heat it and make sure you heat the oil in a medium flame. After the oil is heated, add cumin and asafoetida. Wait until the cumin seeds bursts. Also, make sure that you don't burn the cumin seeds and asafoetida.

Step 2

Boil kidney beans and keep aside. Add the boiled kidney beans to the pan and make sure you mix it well. Add red chilli powder and stir well. Turn down the flame after a while

Step 3

Add the rest of the ingredients after mixing well. Now arrange the cups and add the mixture to the cups. You can garnish with tamarind chutney. The Chaat recipe is now ready to be served.

Gujarati basket Chaat recipe is one of the most delicious snack recipes that you can have during various occasions. Whether it be the festivals or evening snacks, you can serve this to your family members and they will want more of it. Gujarati basket Chaat recipe is adorned by spicy eaters as the taste is perfectly detectable. There is no use or extreme less use of oil in this Gujarati basket Chaat recipe giving the recipe a healthy twist. You can enjoy this Gujarat street food without guilt.

