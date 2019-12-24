Dudhi Muthiya Recipe: How To Make The Lip-smacking Gujarati Snack At Home

Muthiya is an authentic Gujarati snack, which can be made with an array of ingredients. While Methi Muthiya is most famous, some also make this from Dudhi or bottle gourd. The Muthiya is a fist-shaped snack which is most loved by Gujaratis. Check out the ingredients needed to make the delicacy as well as learn how to make it. Check out how to make Dudhi Muthiya at home.

Ingredients

Get 2 cups of bottle gourd and 1 cup of whole wheat flour. ½ cup of Bengal gram flour also called as besan, as well as ½ tablespoon turmeric powder. Also include ¼ cup semolina or rawa along with 2 tablespoon chilli-ginger paste and 1 tablespoon coriander-cumin powder. Take two lemons and squeeze the juice out of it. Take the lemon juice along with 2 tablespoons sugar. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves and 1 tablespoon of soda-bi-carb. Take 4 tablespoons of curd and oil of the same measure. Do not forget to include salt to taste.

How to make Dudhi Muthiya?

Take the grated Dudhi or Bottle gourd in a bowl and press all the water out of it and keep it aside. Combine all ingredients like whole wheat flour, Bengal gram flour, turmeric powder, semolina, chilli-ginger paste, coriander-cumin powder, sugar, coriander leaves, soda-bi-carb and add salt to the mixture. Add the lemon juice as well as curd, if necessary and kneed the mixture properly until its soft. If the mixture looks too dry, you can add Dudhi water only if necessary. In order to make the fist-shaped Muthiya, oil your palms properly.

As the mixture is too much, divide the mixture into 4 equal parts and roll out each cylindrically. Arrange not more than two rolls on a greased sieve and steam it in a steamer. Steam the rolls for not more than 20 minutes. Ensure that you don’t over steam the Muthiya.

In order to check if the rolls are steamed properly, insert a needle or a toothpick into the rolls. If it comes out clean, it means that the food is prepared. Ones the rolls are cooked, keep them aside and let them cool. You can garnish the Muthiya with finely chopped coriander.

