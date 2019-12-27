Aloo Ke Gutke Recipe To Help You Prepare This Delectable Garhwali Dish At Home

The humble Potato's versatility has a big contributory role towards its popularity among vegetables - as Samwise Gamgee had said in the Lord of the Rings - "Spuds - boil them, mash them, stick them in a stew". If you are a potato fan and you just can not do good without potatoes, then you should definitely try this mouth-watering recipe. The traditional cuisines of Uttarakhand are known to be highly nutritious, easy-to-make and at the same time appealing to your taste buds. One of the conventional cuisines is Aloo Ke Gutke recipe. This legendary snack is prepared using boiled potatoes. Aloo Ke Gutke is extremely nutritious and that suits the high energy requirements of the hilly regions. Here are the steps and ingredients for Aloo Ke Gutke recipe:

Aloo Ke Gutke recipe

Ingredients for Aloo Ke Gutke recipe

Potato – 1 Kg

Cumin powder – 1/2 Teaspoon

Tumeric powder – 1 Teaspoon

Coriander powder – 2 Teaspoon

Red Chilli powder – 1 Teaspoon

Whole Red Chillies – 5 gm

Green Coriander – 2 Bunches

Oil – 50 gm

Salt – To taste

Steps for Aloo Ke Gutke Recipe

Step 1

Take a potato and peel the skin covering of the potatoes. To easily peel the potatoes, boil them in a little water. After peeling the potatoes, cut the potatoes in small pieces. Keep it aside.

Step 2

Take a pan and heat some oil. Make sure you heat the oil on a medium flame. Add red chillies to the oil and fry them. Keep it aside.

Step 3

Fry all these ingredients separately. Take the pan and again add some oil to it. Then add cumin seeds, wait until the cumin seeds crackle. Once the cumin seeds crackle, add turmeric powder.

Step 4

Take a pan and add of these fried ingredients together. Then add the boiled potato pieces to the pan. Along with that add coriander powder and salt to taste. Cook this Garhwali cuisine on a low or medium flame.

Step 5

Once the boiled potatoes are cooked, transfer it to a plate. You can garnish it with finely chopped coriander leaves and fried chillies. You can top it with some butter too. Your Allo Ke Gutke recipe is ready to be served.

