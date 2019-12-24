Soya Bean Burger Recipe: Learn How To Make This Mouth-watering Dish

Burger is one of the most popular dishes. There are so many types of burgers that can be made. If you or your kids are looking to relish on something lip-smacking and healthy then learn how to make soya bean burger. Here are the ingredients and steps to make the burger recipe:

Ingredients for soya bean burger recipe

1/4 cup tamari

3 cups cooked soybeans

1/4 cup oil

1/4 tsp. ground cayenne

2 large cloves garlic

1/2 cup grated carrots

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 green bell pepper, chopped

2 1/2 cups cooked millet

2 cups quick rolled oats

How to make soya bean burger recipe

Step 1

In a mixer, grind soybeans, tamarind, garlic, cayennes and oil and process till the mixture turns soft. Transfer it to a bowl. Then add all the remaining ingredients to the bowl. Make sure you mix the ingredients well. Then make small patties of the mixture prepared.

Step 2

Take a large pan, and add oil. Heat the oil over medium flame. Transfer the patty prepared into the pan. Wet your hands when you place them in the pan, wet hands as necessary so that the patty doesn't stick to your hand. Wait until the patty turns brown on both sides. Repeat this process with the remaining mixture.

Not only is Soya bean burger recipe lip-smacking but also preparing this at home will amp up the health quotient. The best part of preparing soya bean burger recipe at home is that you can add your own flavours and ingredients to it. For example, if you want cheesy sauce, you can take cheesy mayonnaise, melt some cheese with it. You can add any sauce of your choice. If you are conscious about your health, you can avoid the fatty substances. This snack recipe is a great option to pack for school lunch box and road trips. So you should definitely try this soya bean burger recipe and enjoy it with your loved ones.

