Sweet Corn Paratha Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious North Indian Dish

Paratha is a popular North Indian dish that is prepared in many styles. Sweet corn paratha is one such rendition of the popular paratha recipe. The delicious recipe is prepared using simple ingredients like corn, wheat flour, coriander and refined oil.

Ingredients of Sweet corn paratha

1/3 cup and 2 teaspoons frozen sweet corn

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/2 large carrot

1/4 teaspoon dry mango powder

2 tablespoon cabbage

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 large potato

1 cup wheat flour

1 and 1/4 green chilli

1/4 tablespoon ghee

1/4 cup coriander leaves

1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds

1/4 teaspoon carom seeds

salt As required

Steps to make sweet corn paratha

Step 1

To prepare sweet corn paratha, take some water in a bowl and heat the water. Add corns to the water and bring it to boil. Once the corns turn soft, bring down the flame. Make sure you drain all the water left.

Step 2

Heat a pan and add corns. Roast for a couple of minutes and wait until they turn crisp and transfer it to a bowl. Once the corns cool down, add carrots, green chillis, mango powder, garam masala, coriander leaves, cabbage, sesame seeds, carom seeds and boiled potatoes. Combine all of them.

Step 3

Mix wheat flour and add salt and water and knead the mixture to a soft dough. Now, divide the dough into small circles. Take a portion and stuff the mixture in the dough. Repeat the same with all the portions. Then roast the parathas on both sides evenly. You can use butter to roast the parathas. You can now serve this mouth-watering sweet corn paratha.

One of the best things about sweet corn paratha is that it can be prepared in just 15 minutes. If you are someone who is running short of time and want something delicious, then this north Indian dish is perfect for you. This is also the best dish to consume in the winters as corn and carrots are easily available during this season. This treat is even ideal for meals as they fill you and is healthy too. You can pair sweet corn paratha with chutneys or curd to enjoy the fullest. You can serve it on various occasions.

