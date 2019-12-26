Jam Tarts Recipe: Learn How To Make This Mouth-watering Delicacy

If you are in search of some new dessert recipe, then you are at the right place. In hectic schedules, all you look is for a recipe that is easy to make and will satiate your taste buds too. Here are the ingredients and steps to make Jam tarts:

Jam tarts recipe

Ingredients

For the tarts

3/4 cup flour

pinch of salt

5 tablespoon butter

Other ingredients

3 tbsp orange marmalade

4 1/2 tbsp mixed fruit jam

Steps to make jam tarts recipe

Step 1

Take the flour and sieve the flour thoroughly. You may not any hard crunches in your mouth while you relish on the smooth and jam tarts. A deep bowl is preferable to sieve the flour. Make sure you don't waste the flour on the ground as you sieve.

Step 2

Now take the butter and rub the butter into the flour. You can use your fingertips to mix the ingredients well. Gradually add cold water to the mixture, take around one tablespoon of water. Later knead the dough well.

Step 3

Knead the dough until it turns soft. Then put it for refrigeration for about 15 minutes. Take the dough out and separate it into equal portions. You can use some butter to make sure the dough doesn't stick to your hands.

Step 4

Roll out the portion of dough on a flat surface. Take the tart case and press it on the rolled dough. Press the case gently around the sides and trim the edges. Repeat this process for other portions of dough. Arrange the tarts on a baking tray and keep them ready.

Step 5

You can fill the tarts with orange marmalade, mixed jam fruit or a mixture of the two. Then knead the trimmed edges, roll it out and cut it into different shapes of your choice. You can make strips or any other shapes using a cookie cutter or knife. Place them over the dumplings that you made.

Step 6

Arrange the tarts properly over the baking tray. Keep them at some distance. Avoid overcrowding the tarts in one baking tray. Bake in a pre-heated oven for approximately 15 minutes. Your Jam tarts recipe is ready to be served.

