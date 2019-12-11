Kabuli Pulao Recipe: Easy And Quick Recipe Of Delicious Pulao To Serve At Family Gathering

Kabuli Pulao is a plateful of delicious spiced rice with the goodness of chickpeas (Chana). You can try this recipe at home and serve for a party or even for your course of the meal. You can enjoy this light and lovely meal at home easily. Kabuli Pulao can be served with a complement of choices like curd, chutney or salad. So, here is the recipe for Kabuli Pulao to prepare at home.
Also read | Panchkuta Ki Sabzi: Here Is The Recipe Of This Mouth-watering Rajasthani Cuisine
Other details:
- Course: Lunch/ Dinner
- Cooking Time: 40 minutes
- Serving: 6 People
Also read | Best Places Serving Authentic Gujarati Dishes In The Capital
Ingredients of Kabuli Pulao
- 1 ½ Cup of Basmati rice (soaked for an hour or two)
- 100-gram ghee or cooking oil (whichever you prefer)
- 1 large size onion, finely chopped
- 2 medium-size tomatoes, chopped
- 1 cup full of curd
- ½ cup fresh pomegranate seeds
- 1 cup coriander leaves, finely chopped
- 30 grams green chilies
- ½ cup Kabuli Chana (parboiled with salt, soaked for about an overnight)
- 2 tbsp onion, fried
- 3 Whole red chili
- 1 tsp ginger & garlic paste
- 2 pieces Brown cardamom (big size)
- 5 pieces’ Green cardamom
- ½ tsp black peppercorn
- 1 tsp salt or as per taste
- 2 green chilies, chopped small
- 4 Cloves (Laung)
- 2 Cinnamon sticks (Dalchini)
- 2 Mace (Javitri)
- 4 Bay leaves (Tej Patta)
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
Also read | Gatte Ka Pulao: Here Is The Recipe To Cook This Delicious Rajasthani Dish At Home
Method of Kabuli Pulao
- Boil the rice in water along with adding salt to it. Drain the water and keep the rice aside to let the water drain properly.
- Sauté bay leaves, mace, green cardamom, black peppercorn, brown cardamom, whole red chili, cinnamon stick along with cloves and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté well till the aroma of the dry powder dazzles your nose.
- Add the chopped onion to the pan and let it turn golden brown. Now add salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and green chili to the sautéed onions. Mix well.
- Add chopped tomatoes along with coriander leaves and boiled Kabuli Chana to the pan. Stir the mixture well and cover the pan with a lid to let it cook for a while.
- When cooked properly, add the cup of yogurt and mix it until it gets well into the gravy.
- Now put the cooked rice over the cooked Chana and spoons of ghee along with fried onion and let it cook.
- After about 5-10 minutes, remove the lid and mix the cooked rice and Chana together. Serve hot, garnished and add some pomegranate seeds to it in the end.
Also read | Methi Paratha Recipe: Easy And Quick Recipe Of Delicious Paratha To Ease Your Hunger Pangs