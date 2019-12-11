Kabuli Pulao Recipe: Easy And Quick Recipe Of Delicious Pulao To Serve At Family Gathering

Kabuli Pulao is a plateful of delicious spiced rice with the goodness of chickpeas (Chana). You can try this recipe at home and serve for a party or even for your course of the meal. You can enjoy this light and lovely meal at home easily. Kabuli Pulao can be served with a complement of choices like curd, chutney or salad. So, here is the recipe for Kabuli Pulao to prepare at home.

Other details:

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serving: 6 People

Ingredients of Kabuli Pulao

1 ½ Cup of Basmati rice (soaked for an hour or two)

100-gram ghee or cooking oil (whichever you prefer)

1 large size onion, finely chopped

2 medium-size tomatoes, chopped

1 cup full of curd

½ cup fresh pomegranate seeds

1 cup coriander leaves, finely chopped

30 grams green chilies

½ cup Kabuli Chana (parboiled with salt, soaked for about an overnight)

2 tbsp onion, fried

3 Whole red chili

1 tsp ginger & garlic paste

2 pieces Brown cardamom (big size)

5 pieces’ Green cardamom

½ tsp black peppercorn

1 tsp salt or as per taste

2 green chilies, chopped small

4 Cloves (Laung)

2 Cinnamon sticks (Dalchini)

2 Mace (Javitri)

4 Bay leaves (Tej Patta)

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

Method of Kabuli Pulao

Boil the rice in water along with adding salt to it. Drain the water and keep the rice aside to let the water drain properly.

Sauté bay leaves, mace, green cardamom, black peppercorn, brown cardamom, whole red chili, cinnamon stick along with cloves and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté well till the aroma of the dry powder dazzles your nose.

Add the chopped onion to the pan and let it turn golden brown. Now add salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and green chili to the sautéed onions. Mix well.

Add chopped tomatoes along with coriander leaves and boiled Kabuli Chana to the pan. Stir the mixture well and cover the pan with a lid to let it cook for a while.

When cooked properly, add the cup of yogurt and mix it until it gets well into the gravy.

Now put the cooked rice over the cooked Chana and spoons of ghee along with fried onion and let it cook.

After about 5-10 minutes, remove the lid and mix the cooked rice and Chana together. Serve hot, garnished and add some pomegranate seeds to it in the end.

