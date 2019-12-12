Pakora Kadhi: Check Out This Tasty And Delicious Recipe To Prepare This Lip-smacking Dish

Pakora Kadhi is a famous Punjabi dish with a mix of different spices. It is one of the tastiest recipes that can be easily prepared at home. This Kadhi is a little thicker and creamer inconsistency. So, here is the treasured recipe of Pakora Kadhi that you can try at home:

Other Details

Cuisine: Punjabi

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 1 hour

Serving: 8 People

Here is the recipe of the tasty and delicious Pakora Kadhi

Ingredients for preparing Pakora, Besan mix, Kadhi, and Tadka

For Pakora

2 Cups - Spinach / Palak

1 medium - Onion

1 Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

2 Cups - Besan / Chickpea Flour

1 Tsp - Red Chilli Powder

2 Tsp - Coriander Seeds

½ Tsp Salt or as per taste

¼ Tsp - Hing / Asafoetida

½ Tsp - Ajwain / Carom Seeds

1 Tsp - Roasted Cumin Powder

½ Cup - Water

Oil to fry

For Besan Mix

2 Cups - Besan / Chickpea Flour

2 Tsp - Red Chilli Powder

3 Tsp – Turmeric powder

4 Cups - Yoghurt

8 Cups - Water

To Cook Kadhi

½ Tbsp - Ghee

½ Tsp - Methi / Fenugreek Seeds

3 Tsp - Cumin Seeds

3 Tsp - Mustard Seeds

2 Tsp - Dry Red Chilli

½ Tsp - Hing

4 Cups - Water

Salt as per taste

For Tadka

½ Tbsp - Ghee

1 Tsp - Cumin Seeds

1 Tsp - Red Chilli Powder

6 to 7 pieces - Curry leaves

Instructions to prepare Pakora Kadhi

Pakora

Add all the ingredients for Pakora in a bowl and mix well, except oil.

Heat oil for frying until it starts to boil.

Take a scoop of pakora mix and add to the boiling oil, one scoop at a time.

Cook the Pakora's till they turn light golden. Take them out and let the oil drain and the pakora’s cool down for a few minutes.

Besan Mix

In a bowl add all the ingredients for Kadhi Mix and stir them well, without leaving any lumps.

To Cook Kadhi

In a pan on medium flame, add ghee, Methi seeds, Cumin Seeds, Mustard Seeds, Dry Red chillies and Hing.

Let the mustard and cumin crackle. Keep moving so that the dry red chillies do not burn.

Now add the Besan mix to the pan.

Add some water, salt and mix them well.

Let the mix cook till it thickens inconsistency. Keep stirring it in between.

Now add the Pakora’s to the Kadhi and cook for 5 more minutes.

Tadka

Take a frying pan on medium heat for Tadka.

Add Ghee, Cumin seeds, curry leaves and wait till they crackle.

Now add red chilli powder.

Instantly add this mix on the Kadhi, cover it with a lid.

