Noodle Soup Recipes To Satiate Your Cravings; Recipes Inside

Noodle soups are famous in Asian cuisine and constitute one of the popular staple food in Asian cuisine. The Asian noodle soups include varieties like vegetarian noodle soup recipes, Chinese vegetable noodle soup recipes, chicken noodle soups, pork noodle soups, noodle soups made with rice or flour or a specific ingredient as well. Here is a recipe for a veg noodle soup recipe as well as a non-vegetarian noodle soup variety. Take a look.

Vegetarian noodle soup recipe: Korean recipe

Prep all the veggies beforehand as a noodle soup just requires proper cut vegetables cooked in a broth.

Ingredients used include vegetable broth, sliced zucchini, sliced carrot, diced onions, chopped green onions, smashed clove of garlic, red chilli slices, udon noodles, light soy sauce, black pepper powder, white sesame seeds and finally Korean roasted and seasoned seaweed.

Add all the chopped vegetables into the vegetable broth to give it a thick and creamy consistency.

Cook and prep the udon noodles and add them into the broth right before you are about to serve them.

For non-vegetarian options, use the same recipe ingredients and add it to the chicken broth instead of the vegetable broth.

Poached egg noodle soup recipe

Start with boiling water in a saucepan. Add miso paste to give a rich and savoury taste to the noodle soup.

Add grated ginger along with slices of soaked shitake mushrooms. Add the soy sauce into the broth.

Then Poach the egg in the broth for 2-3 minutes.

Add sliced portobello mushrooms to a serving bowl and top it up with freshly prepared egg noodles.

Add spinach leaves and then pour the broth gently on top of the noodles.

Now place the poached egg on top and garnish the whole dish with chopped spring onions.

