Ayesha Curry Lost Nearly 35 Pounds During Her Time In Quarantine; Check Out How!

Actor & chef Ayesha Curry has revealed that she lost nearly 35 pounds during her time in quarantine. During an interview with Canada Lifestyle, the actor shared the details of how she remained to stay healthy while she isolated herself during the pandemic. Take a look at the details of Ayesha Curry’s healthy quarantine lifestyle, that will help you lose weight.

Ayesha Curry's weight loss tips revealed

Back in May, Ayesha Curry shared a picture of herself, on her social media account, showing off her toned body. Along with the picture, she put up a caption which said it took her long to make a change and lead a healthy lifestyle.

In one of her Instagram post, the actor also shared that she wanted to stay fit for herself, and the people who depend on her. She shared that despite her busy schedule, she picked up a few tricks like 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, drinking water to lose weight, etc.

Also Read: Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry Get Matching Tattoos To Honour Their Children

How to lose weight like Ayesha Curry?

When it comes to working out, Ayesha Curry suggested in investing 2-3 pound weights, resistance bands, a mat and a bench or a chair. The actor began with easy 10-minute workouts and slowly increased her timings. Ayesha Curry mentioned that she usually began her day with a cup of coffee, blended with ghee and coconut oil.

Also Read: Steph Curry Hides Under His Hat After Wife Ayesha Curry Cuts His Hair During Quarantine

During the afternoon, she drinks nearly 32 ounces of water. She liked infusing her water with cucumbers and lemon. Ayesha Curry also consumes a lot of green vegetables. The actor is married to NBA player, Stephen Curry and has 3 children with him. She has inculcated a habit of making them eat green vegetables too. For Dinner, she usually cooked seasoned protein and roasted vegetables.

Also Read: Steph Curry’s Wife Had To Buy Him A Hoop Online So He Could Practice At Home

She also cooked traditional meals for her family, including chicken. Instead for regular bread crumbs for a few dishes, she went for lighter breading, using panko and topped it with fresh home-cooked tomato sauce. Apart from working out and eating healthy, Ayesha Curry mentioned that it was necessary to get a good sleep for a healthy lifestyle and would get a good amount of sleep at night. Ayesha Curry also went for bike rides with her husband Steph Curry on days when she does not feel like working out. The author kept this routine throughout her time in quarantine and managed to lose 35 pounds.

Also Read: Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Reveals Why She Took 8yo Daughter Riley on A 7-mile BLM Protest

Disclaimer: The tips mentioned above by the person are given to Canada Lifestyle and are personal views. Republicworld does not recommend them for an effective weight loss solution.