Here's An Easy And Quick Recipe To Prepare Some Delicious Baingan Bharta At Home

Baingan, which is also known as eggplant, is a vegetable and a famous Indian vegetable. Baingan ka Bharta is a famous North Indian dish and there are many versions of Baingan ka Bharta. Bharta is a word used for those dishes in which the ingredients are incompletely mashed, either before or after, the item is cooked.

Bharta is mostly made of all the vegetables, but Baingan ka Bharta is a special dish that is very famous and most loved food item. The recipe, which is given here of Baingan ka Bharta, is very easy to prepare and is usually can be served with hot chapattis and any of your favourite dal dish. So, here the recipe of this special item, Baingan ka Bharta with all the details.

Other Details

Cuisine: Punjabi

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Serving: 4 People

Ingredients of Baingan Ka Bharta

2 Large eggplants (Baingan)

2 medium-sized onions (finely chopped)

3 medium-sized tomatoes (finely chopped)

250-grams of yogurt

2 tsp chilli powder (Laal Mirchi)

1 tsp turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 tsp coriander powder (Dhaniya)

1 tsp salt or as per taste

½ cup oil

2 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp garam masala

For Garnishing:

Green chilli, finely chopped

Fresh green coriander leaves, finely chopped

Instruction to make Baingan Ka Bharta

Put a Baingan (eggplant) on the medium flame of fire to roast well.

As soon as the Baingan (eggplant) turns black and brown, take it down the fire and remove the skin properly.

Then mash the Baingan (eggplant).

Heat the oil in a pan. Add then, add the finely chopped onions and fry them till transparent. Add ginger-garlic paste after the onions are good to go and also add chopped tomatoes. Stir till the oil separates.

Then add red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and salt. Stir well and slowly but surely add stirred yoghurt to the mixture.

Put the mashed eggplant to the mixture and stir it properly.

Let the Bharta be on a medium flame for 5 minutes.

Garnish the Baingan ka Bharta with green chillies, green coriander and garam masala powder.

Serve with chapatti and dal.

