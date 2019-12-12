Top 3 Places In Mumbai That Serve Delicious Eggless Pancakes

Pancakes have always been the easiest breakfast and dessert option. When it comes to desserts in Mumbai, pancakes are available at multiple places. Pancakes are hot and fluffy round cakes that can be eaten with maple syrup, nutella, fruits and a couple of other toppings. Most people prefer making pancakes using eggs whereas others, due to health and religious reasons, consume them eggless. Listed below are some of the many restaurants and cafes that serve some of the best eggless pancakes in Mumbai:

Desserts in Mumbai: Best Eggless pancakes in Mumbai

1) The Pancake Story

This place is very similar to 99 pancakes and serves some great eggless mini pancakes. They have various toppings available, be it fruits, syrups or even confections. They have multiple outlets in the city. The place is petite and chic and the eggless pancakes will simply melt in your mouth.

2) The Rolling Pin

This is another great place for some eggless pancakes. The pancakes here are hot and fluffy and will melt in your mouth. They are served with various toppings and are sufficient for two. The cafe is vibrant and cozy and will leave you sitting in the restaurant much longer than you intend.

3) Mini Pancakes and More

This is another great place for some eggless pancakes. This place is really nice and comes up with quirky pancakes every now and then. Their pancakes are a bit larger than the average mini pancakes and are filled with some unique toppings. When in Mumbai, this place is a must-visit for some great eggless pancakes.

