Check Out 2 Best Ideas To Give A Twist To Your Regular Mini Pancakes For Breakfast

Mini pancakes are cute little yummy quickies. These can be used as a sider for lunch or dinner parties. But pancakes are now becoming famous as a breakfast option as well. Pancakes are easy to make. However, the time taken to make these delicious pancakes might vary depending on the type. So, here we bring you 2 quick and easy pancake recipes that are ideal for a healthy breakfast.

Nutella mini pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, yolks, and whites separated

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and room temperature

Cooking spray

Nutella

Read: Aloo Parantha: Try This Quick And Easy Aloo Parantha Recipe At Home

Instructions:

In a pan, add, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Whisk the egg yolks in a separate bowl and then add the milk and butter. Attach the mixture of flour and whisk until well combined, still lumpy.

Beat the egg whites with an electric mixer in a separate bowl until stiff peaks develop. Remove 1/3 of the batter's egg whites and fold gently to mix. Add the remaining egg whites and fold gently until they are mixed together.

Sprinkle a pan with cooking spray and place it on a medium-heat stove. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of batter in each well once the pan is dry.

Approximately 1 teaspoon of Nutella in the centre of each well-placing the Nutella in a piping bag makes it much easier! Spoon enough batter to cover the closed pancakes.

Using two skewers, turn over the pancakes once the surface starts to bubble, so the cooked side faces up. Cook until the edges turn golden brown.

Move and enjoy the pancakes to a tray!

Read: Healthy Egg Recipes: Easy Dishes To Try At Home This Winter Season

Red velvet mini pancakes

Ingredients:

Batter:

6 oz semisweet chocolate, melted

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp sugar

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

2 large eggs, yolks and whites separated

1 cup milk

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 small bottle red food colouring

Read: Omelette Recipe: Here Is The Super-quick Recipe For A Wholesome Breakfast

Filling:

125g cream cheese, room temperature

¾ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups confectioner’s sugar

Instructions:

To make the filling, use an electric mixer to beat the cream cheese and butter until fluffy. To combine, add the vanilla extract and mix.

Add sugar and beat until well combined with the confectioner. Place the filling with a large round piping tip in a piping bag.

Create the pancakes: Mix the flour, baking sugar powder and salt together. Whisk the egg yolks, sugar, butter, vanilla extract and chocolate melted in a small bowl. Attach this to the mixture of flour and combine until well mixed. Remove the colouring of the red food and blend well. Beat the egg whites with an electric mixer in a separate bowl until they shape steep peaks. Add 1/3 of the batter's egg whites, folding together.

Add the remaining egg whites and combine until they are blended together. Sprinkle a pan with a cooking spray and set to medium heat. Apply about 1 tbsp of batter into each well once the pan is dry. Pipe in the middle of each pancake a dollop of cream cheese and top with another 1 tbsp batter. Cook for 3-5 minutes before moderate browning of the bottoms. Using bamboo skewers to turn the pancakes on the other side and cook for another 3 minutes. Switch to and enjoy a pot!

Read: Rice Balls Recipe: Here Are The Steps To Cook Fried Rice Balls At Home