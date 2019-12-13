Did You Know That The Intake Of Cardamom In Winter Offers These Health Benefits?

Cardamom or Elaichi is a spice which we use daily in our diet. Individuals generally enjoy hot tea, with cardamom, being the major ingredient in it. Not only does this spice enhance the aroma of the tea, but it also helps improve the taste of the beverage. There are several health benefits of including cardamom in your daily routine diet as well, especially during the winters. Here, we have compiled a list for you:

Cardamom Health Benefits During Winters

Maintains Blood Pressure

High or low blood pressure, both are a common problem, especially during winters. The fluctuation in the blood pressure happens due to the lack or reduction in physical activity. During winters, people feel indolent to keep themselves physically active and do not indulge in regular fitness regimes. This results in fluctuations in the blood pressure levels. Eating two cardamoms on an everyday basis can help in maintaining desired blood pressure levels in winters. This is due to the presence of diuretic and antioxidant properties in cardamom.

Boosts Immunity

It is a known fact that cardamom protects one from common cold and cough during winters. Both cough and cold are synonymous with winters. Cardamom has anti-inflammatory properties which eliminate the possibility of catching any sort of infection in winters.

Prevents Hair-related Problems

Intake of cardamom tea can work in getting rid off hair related problems like the unhealthy scalp and split ends. The antioxidants, antibacterial properties in cardamom can avert split ends and unhealthy scalp. This leads to further prevention of other hair issues like hair fall or dandruff. Regular intake of cardamom can also result in improved blood circulation.

Relieves Constipation

Cardamom aids to the problem of constipation. Very often individuals complain of chronic constipation, which leads to other digestive issues. Constipation can be avoided in a massive extent with consumption of cardamom. You can take it directly or blended in hot tea. Both have an equivalent effect on your health. Your digestion improves thus preventing constipation. The key here is to take cardamom daily or alternate days.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.