Batinjaan Zalud Recipe: Learn How To Cook The Easy Appetizer Dish At Home

Batinjaan Zalud is a popular Moroccan dish. It is a couscous-fitting appetizer dish that is served in most high-end restaurants. It can be served with stews and grilled meats. The recipe is reminiscent of an eggplant dish. Have a look at the instructions below to prepare this exotic dish at home.

Batinjaan Zalud recipe and how to make it

Ingredients:

2 eggplants

1/2 onion, grated

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

4 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp sugar

1 tomato

1 tsp parsley, chopped

1 black olive

1/2 cup canola oil

olive oil

Directions

Heat the canola oil over medium heat in a large pan. Peel the eggplants and cut them into circles of 1/2 inch. Attach the eggplants in one layer when the oil is hot.

Flip the eggplants and lower the heat to medium-low when the oil has been soaked. Push the eggplants to ooze out the oils. The oil will be released at this point from the eggplant. Fry on both sides until golden brown. Set aside and cook the remaining eggplants in a glass bowl. Make sure to re-adjusts the heat back to medium heat with each batch

The fried eggplants are mashed in the glass bowl while the second batch of eggplants is frying. If the oil is removed from the mashed eggplant, pour the oil back into the pan where the majority of the eggplants are cooking.

Season with lemon juice, vinegar, sugar, and salt when all the eggplants are fried and mashed. Mix well with clingfilm and cover it. Set aside overnight in the refrigerator.

When you are ready to serve, arrange an eggplant mound in the middle to make a shallow well. Apply enough olive oil to fill the well and arrange the ripe tomato slices in a clustered pattern. Dot the olive center and scatter over the parsley. Eat cold.

