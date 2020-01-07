Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Recipe For People Who Are Die-hard Fans Of Chicken

Nashville-style hot chicken has the perfect blend of fiery spices that combine together for making a heavenly food item. The wonderful dish has more than what chicken has to offer for a true non-vegetarian lover to rate it amongst the best dishes. However, to enjoy this dish you do not have to visit an expensive restaurant. One can prepare a quirky Nashville-style hot chicken with this easy and simple recipe-

Ingredients for preparing Nashville-Style Hot Chicken

For Brine

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup hot cayenne pepper sauce

1/4 cup fine kosher salt

1 chicken and cut into 8 pieces

For Hot coating

3 to 4 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon fine kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

For Frying

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon fine kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

For Serving

8 slices plain white sandwich bread (such as Wonder Bread)

Dill pickle rounds

Directions for preparing Recipe of Nashville-Style Hot Chicken

For the brine

Take a large stockpot and add five cups of water with brown sugar, hot sauce, and salt. Heat the mixture over medium flame and keep stirring until the solids dissolve. Remove the pot from the heat and let the brine cool completely. Then start adding chicken to the brine. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.

For the hot coating

Now, start heating oil in a small saucepan. Then add the cayenne, garlic powder, brown sugar, crushed red pepper, salt, and cumin. Keep stirring for about a minute to combine the ingredients properly. Keep the mixture aside.

For the chicken

Take a dish and prepare the flour by combining it with the salt. Remove the chicken from the brine and pat it dry. Allow it to come up to room temperature. Pour a good amount of oil into a cast-iron skillet to cover the chicken once the meat is placed in the pan. Quickly dredge the chicken in the flour mixture. Shake off the excess oil and lower the chicken into the oil. Do not increase the heat. Make sure to cook three or two pieces of chicken at one time.

Continue frying the chicken for about 10 minutes per side. Once the chicken is golden brown, transfer it to a paper-towel-lined plate to cool before coating it in the spiced oil. Keep two pieces of white bread on each plate. Mix a hot coating mixture onto one side of the chicken. Place the pieces of the chicken spiced side down on the bread keep coating with the hot coating mixture. Serve and enjoy with plenty of pickles.

