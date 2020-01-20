Beetroot Soup Recipe That Will Help You Stay Warm And Healthy This Winter

As the winter chills are getting tougher to get through, more and more people become prone to cough and cold. Falling prey to cough, cold, tonsils, fever, digestive issues, and body ache is very common.

Though you can avoid the chances of being prone to most of these health issues by keeping a tab on your diet. One of the most reliable vegetables to consume in winters in beetroot. One of the most popular beetroot recipes is beetroot soup.

Although being a very common Indian household recipe, a lot of the people are still unaware of beetroot soup benefits and do not know how to cook beetroot soup and if you are one of them, then here is an easy beetroot soup recipe for everyone who believes in a healthy lifestyle

Ingredients for beetroot soup recipe:

300g raw beetroots, trimmed, peeled and chopped into small chunks

150g tomatoes, roughly chopped

1/2 tsp peppercorns

Salt as per to taste

1 tsp sugar

2 cups of vegetable stock

1 tbsp olive oil

One inch fresh ginger, grated

50g onion

1 bay leaf

6 cubes feta cheese

Some ginger julienne

Instructions for beetroot soup recipe:

Heat a pressure cooker on medium flame with olive oil.

After heating the pressure cooker add ginger, onion and bay leaf, and then stir-fry it until the onion has softened.

Then add beetroots, tomatoes, peppercorns, and salt to the cooker and let it cook for three minutes while stirring it continuously.

Let the recipe cook until the veggies are thoroughly cooked.

Remove the bay leaf and blend the soup until its smooth.

Transfer it to the pan over low heat, then add sugar and then stir until heated through.

Finally, serve the soup hot in a bowl and top it with some ginger cut julienne and shreds of feta or cheddar cheese.

