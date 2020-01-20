Beetroot Soup Recipe That Will Help You Stay Warm And Healthy This Winter

As the winter chills are getting tougher to get through, more and more people become prone to cough and cold. Falling prey to cough, cold, tonsils, fever, digestive issues, and body ache is very common.
Though you can avoid the chances of being prone to most of these health issues by keeping a tab on your diet. One of the most reliable vegetables to consume in winters in beetroot. One of the most popular beetroot recipes is beetroot soup.
Although being a very common Indian household recipe, a lot of the people are still unaware of beetroot soup benefits and do not know how to cook beetroot soup and if you are one of them, then here is an easy beetroot soup recipe for everyone who believes in a healthy lifestyle
