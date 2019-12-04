Benefits Of Antioxidant Foods That Help To Lead A Healthy Lifestyle

Antioxidants are compounds produced in your body and found in foods. They help defend your cells from damage caused by potentially harmful molecules known as free radicals. When free radicals accumulate, they may cause a state known as oxidative stress. This may damage the DNA and other important structures in your cells. Therefore, antioxidants are necessary for the body. Here are top healthy foods that are high in antioxidants.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate contains more cocoa than regular chocolates, therefore it has more minerals and antioxidants. According to the National Institute of Health, the antioxidants in dark chocolate helps with reducing inflammation and reduce the risk factors for heart disease. The antioxidants help in raising the blood antioxidant levels, raising levels of good cholesterol and preventing bad cholesterol in the body.

Blueberries

Blueberries are low in calories but they are full of nutrients and antioxidants. According to a study by the National Institute of Health, blueberries have the highest amount of antioxidants among all other fruits and vegetables. The antioxidants in blueberries may delay the decline in brain function that tends to happen with age. Researchers have suggested that the antioxidants in blueberries may be responsible for this effect. They help in neutralising harmful radicals, reducing inflammation and changing the expression of certain genes.

Strawberries

Strawberries are one of the most versatile fruits. They are sweet in taste and a rich source of Vitamin C and antioxidants. These antioxidants in strawberries comprise of anthocyanin that tends to provide the red colour of the berries. These berries help in reducing the risk of heart disease by reducing the levels of bad cholesterol in the body. As per the study by Healthline, strawberries also help in increasing the levels of good cholesterol.

Beans

Beans are legumes that are inexpensive and healthy. They are also rich in fiber and helps with escalating the bowel movements. Beans have a huge source of antioxidants. The antioxidants help in reducing chronic inflammation and suppressed cancer growth.

