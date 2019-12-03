Food Special: Unique Varieties Of Cheese That You Never Knew Existed

Cheese cannot be termed only as a food. For most of us, it is an emotion. The cheesy long pull in your favourite mozzarella sticks, an overload of cheddar cheese on a plate of nachos or fries, or, even better, the cheesy pull of flavourful mozzarella and cheddar along with processed cheese on your favourite pizza! Just the thought of cheese is making our mouths water right now and we know you are too.

ALSO READ | Wine Lovers Rejoice! Here’s A List Of Vineyards To Visit Near Mumbai Right Away

Sometimes, people might get overwhelmed by the number of varieties that cheese has. Due to various experiments, today we have numerous varieties of cheese for ourselves. Each variety is complete with its smell, texture, and taste.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Street Food: Have You Tried These Unique Pani Puris In The City Yet?

Here is a look at some of the unique varieties of cheese that we are pretty sure you haven’t heard of:

1. Casu Marzu

Casu Marzu has originated from Italy and is consumed by a small section of the society particularly from the origin place. This cheese is produced by leaving a chunk of pecorino cheese outside for the cheese fly Piophila casei to lay its eggs in the cheese. The insects start eating the cheese, making the texture of the cheese very soft. World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay has also called it "the most dangerous cheese in the world".

ALSO READ | Mumbai Food: Five Unique Samosas That You Have To Try Out In The City

2. Milbenkase

If maggots were where you drew a line, then this Milbenkase cheese from Germany will pump you up with mites. Dust mites are made to sit on the cheese for several months and during this process, the cheese turns black gradually. The taste of this cheese is supposed to be bitter. Milbenkase cheese is said to cure allergies to house dust.

3. Yak cheese

Yak cheese is prepared using Yak’s milk and after getting rid of all the water in it. When the curd is dried, it is left over a wooden fire to dry completely. The cheese is produced using milk of the female yak since the male yak does not produce milk.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Food: Here’s Where You Have To Go Right Away To Taste The Best Authentic Chinese