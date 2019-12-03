Risotto: A List Of The Best Places Where You Can Find Risotto In Mumbai

Risotto is an Italian dish that is made up of creamy rice garnished with parmesan cheese and basil. This mouth-watering dish is super easy to make. An important ingredient required to make this spectacular white cheesy dish is broth. The broth required for this dish could be of any kind - of meat or vegetables. Risotto is made at various places using a variety of ingredients. Listed below are some of the best places in Mumbai to enjoy a hot and creamy Risotto.

Best Risotto places in Mumbai

1) The Pizza Express

This is one of the best places in the city to enjoy a good creamy risotto. They make this signature dish using truffle oil, mushrooms, garlic and garnish this creamy dish with parsley leaves. This fine-dining restaurant has chic decor and shall surprise one with its soothing aroma. They also serve some great pizzas that are worth trying.

2) Cafe Basilico

They serve some great Risotto with fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. They have some great signature dishes that are worth trying. They have two outlets. One is situated at Colaba and the other is at Pali Hill, Bandra. The quiet ambience and signature drinks are very special.

3) Mia Cucina

This eatery is located in Powai. The place serves one of the best risotto in the city. This European cafe gives a great feel with its quirky aesthetics. Enjoy a simple risotto here with some great wine.

