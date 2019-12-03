Forget Having Puttu With Only Kadala Curry, Here Are Three Curries To Accompany Puttu

Puttu is reportedly one of the most famous South Indian dishes loved and adored by Keralites (locals of Kerala). According to reports, Puttu was first mentioned in the book titled 'Thirupugazhu', written in the 15th century, by the renowned Tamil poet Arunagirinathan. Other than Kerala, Puttu is a popular delicacy in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Tamil parts of Sri Lanka.

What makes Puttu the most popular South Indian food?

Puttu made of rice flour and grated coconut is a famous South Indian food, because of its earthiness and simplicity.

Often local prefer to have puttu with a banana, or else with the famous Kadala Curry (Black Chickpea Curry). But there are other curries that accompany the cylindrical South Indian food, Puttu, very well. Here are four curries you should make to accompany your steamed Puttu.

(Source: Our Keralam's Instagram)

Also Read | Puttu Recipe: Easy Steps To Make The Famous South Indian Breakfast At Home

Also Read | South Indian Dishes That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life

Four Curries to have with South Indian food- Puttu

Kadala Curry

Puttu is usually served with Kadala Curry, a dish made from the Black chickpea. It is prepared by combining black chickpeas with authentic Kerala spices and coconut milk. The aroma of the Kerala-style Kadala Curry is enough to tempt you to taste it.

(Source: Hebbar's Kitchen's Instagram)

Egg Curry

Egg Curry is reportedly one of the most popular dishes among Keralites. Egg Curry is made by combining the local spices to form a thick and scrumptious dish. Keralites reportedly prefer having this thick and aromatic dish with Appam, Idiyappam, Parottha and Chapathi, other than puttu.

Also Read | Best Indian Restaurants In Korea To Relish A Scrumptious, Desi Meal

Also Read | A Paniyaram Can Make For A Very Healthy Breakfast. Learn How To Make It

Cherupayar Curry

Cherupayar (green gram) Curry is a popular dish that pairs perfectly with Puttu. This Curry can also be served with rice or chapati. Reportedly, Keralites add a spoon of ghee on top of the Cherupayar Curry to get the actual flavours of the dish.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry is a traditional dish in Kerala, which combines the rustic flavours of the state to bring forth a tasty South Indian food. While it has variations in terms of ingredients used from the usual chicken curry, there are certain similarities that that strike a chord as you sample its scrumptious flavour. This delicious dish can also be complemented with Roti or Parotta.







