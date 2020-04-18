National Garlic Day 2020: Let's Raise Our Hats To Dishes Made With Garlic

National Garlic Day is celebrated on April 19 every year. The day is to celebrate this humble herb, which is used in various recipes. There are some dishes that are just incomplete without the use of garlic. On this National Garlic Day, take a look at some of the garlic recipes that you can try making at home.

Best garlic dishes to try on National Garlic Day

Garlic bread

One of the most famous garlic dishes you can try on National Garlic Day is garlic bread. To make garlic bread, you need to first melt butter and mix it with garlic powder and dried parsley. Take an Italian bread (any bread you like) and evenly coat the mixture on the top of the bread. Add some cheese and bake the bread for 10 minutes. Your tasty homemade garlic bread is ready.

Garlic naan

Take water, sugar, and yeast in a bowl and keep it aside for 15 minutes. Till that time, heat butter over a pan until it melts. After that, mix garlic with the butter. Turn off the flame and set aside the garlic butter until ready to use. Now add yoghurt, bread flour, salt, and 1 tablespoon of the garlic butter to the yeast mixture that was kept aside. Make a dough of the mixture. Now keep the dough aside for 2 hours until it doubles in volume. Now you can start making garlic naan on a pan. For the last step, add some butter and garlic mixture. You can have garlic naan with your favourite curry on National Garlic Day.

Garlic potato wedges

Cut some potatoes in the shape of wedges. Place potato wedges in a large bowl and add olive oil and cheese to the mix. In another bowl, mix salt, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and paprika (optional). Mix the mixture and add it on the top of the potato wedges. Bake the wedges for 40 minutes and you can enjoy your garlic potato wedges during National Garlic Day.

Garlic bread chips

Cut some slices of pita bread and keep them aside. In a small bowl, combine olive oil, parmesan cheese, garlic, and parsley, and brush onto both sides of the bread. Bake for 15 minutes until golden and crispy. Your garlic bread chips are ready. This is one of the easiest recipes you can try on National Garlic Day.