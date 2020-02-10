Jain Vada Pav: The Best Places In Mumbai To Try This Tasty Street Food!

Mumbai's street food scene is incomplete without vada pav, a humble replica of fancy burgers. Reported to have its origin in the year 1966, vada pav has come a long way. Touted as Mumbaikars' favourite food, vada pav is also available in Jain style. The difference between regular vada pav and the Jain one is the filling. The Jain one makes use of raw banana stuffing instead of that of boiled potatoes. Here are a few places in Mumbai where you can enjoy the best Jain vada pav.

Ladoo Samrat – Parel

Ladoo Samrat is a famous joint known for its vada pav. You will get Jain vada pav at this joint only on Sundays. One can enjoy eating the vada pav with their delicious chutney. This place also offers a takeaway option to its patrons. The place also serves various Maharashtrian dishes like misal pav, bhaji pav, among others.

Laxman’s Om Wada Pav- Ghatkopar

Laxman’s Om Wada Pav is a small outlet in Ghatkopar. One can enjoy a variety of Mumbai’s fast food items here. The joint is well-known for its Jain vada pav. With many food items, the corner is always filled with visitors.

Jugaadi Adda - Dadar

Jugaadi Adda is famous for its Jain dishes. The place is known for offering a wide variety of vada pav, ranging from VIP vada pav, peri-peri vada pav to Indo-Italia vada pav and godfather vada pav. Jugaadi Adda outlet is located near Tilak Bhavan in Dadar.

The Wadapav Café- Nerul

The Wadapav Cafe is located in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. This well-known centre serves a variety of dishes. One of the best dishes at this is café is Jain vada pav. This place is not only known for its vast menu but also for its efficient service.

