Best Places For Thalipeeth: Here Are Places To Eat This Authentic Maharashtrian Dish

Thalipeeth is a savoury multi-grain pancake popular in western India, particularly in the state of Maharashtra. The flour that is used to prepare thalipeeth is made with legumes, roasted grains and spices.

The ingredients that are used to make this savoury dish includes wheat, rice, jowar, and bajra, legumes such as urad and chana, coriander, and cumin seeds. Thalipeeth is mainly served with butter, yoghurt or ghee. Here are some places in Mumbai where you can enjoy one of the best Maharashtrian dishes.

Also read | Indian Cuisine Restaurants In Hong Kong For Lip-smacking Desi Food

Aaswad

Aaswad is a hotel which is located in Dadar. One can have the tasty thalipeeth in their restaurant the place is very reasonable as it serves for 300 for two people. The address for the place is 61, Sadanand, Opposite Amar Hind Mandal, Gokhale Road (North), Dadar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400028. This is just near the landmark Shivaji Park. This place is especially known for authentic Maharashtrian cuisine.

Also read | Street Food: Take A Look At Some Delicious Dishes To Have In Mumbai Under Rs 200

Girgaon Katta

Girgaon Katta is located at Borivali west it a delightful place for those who love authentic Maharashtrian food. The food at this pace ranges from street food to a proper dinner.

The average cost for this place is around ₹ 250 for two people. The address for this is Shobhana Apartment, Om Shanti Chowk, Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West, Mumbai.

Also read | Calcium Deficiency Can Be Combated Easily With These Food Items, Check It Out

Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra

Prakash Shakahari Upahar needs no introduction to people of Dadar and area around. It is known for its Maharashtrian cuisines. This place might be a bit hard to locate as current metro work going on. But one could easily locate this on Google Maps or could ask the locals there.

The average cost for this place is around ₹ 150 for two people. The meals are easily affordable. The address for this place is Horizon Towers, Ranade Road Dadar West, Dadar Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

Also read | Seafood In Goa: Top Seafood Restaurants In Goa That You Must Check Out

image courtesy - Jessica Knowlden on Unsplash