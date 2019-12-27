Best Places In Bengaluru That Offer Delicious Dosa Under Rs 200

Dosa is everyone’s favourite. People love its crispy and tangy taste which is offered with mouth-watering Sambhar and chutney. It is a South Indian dish and is available in all the states all across India. There are many places in Bengaluru where one can enjoy this delicacy in a price range that is below ₹200. Here is a list of some of the best affordable dosa places in Bengaluru-

Hotel Janatha

One of the best affordable places in Bengaluru, Hotel Janatha serves delicious onion dosas. Their variety in Dosa offerings is incredible. The locals love to enjoy the thick, crunchy masala dosa complemented with bowls of their steaming sambhar. The place only charges ₹35.

Vidyarthi Bhavan, Gandhi Bazaar

For enjoying a fulfilling and delicious South Indian delight, Vidyarthi Bhavan is an absolute spot. The restaurant has been preparing delicious meals for 74 years. Each dish costs less than ₹60 such as Chow Chow Bath, Idli Vada, Crispy ghee soaked Benne Dosa and Poori Saag. It is open in the time slot of 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM during the morning and 2 PM to 8 PM during the day. It hardly costs ₹100 per person to enjoy a good meal there.

Shree Sagar (CTR)

Having an iconic stature in the locality, Shree Sagar is always crowded with numerous people. It is known for its Benne Masala Dosa which is pleasing to the taste buds as it is covered with butter. The service is well-mannered and there are no delays in providing food on time. The place costs approximately ₹48 for a single individual.

SLV Refreshment

People mainly love to enjoy the delicious Idli offered by SLV but, it is amongst the most delicious places in south Bangalore. Everyone loves to enjoy their delicate dosas that are perfectly presented with Chutney and Sambhar. In just ₹35, one can enjoy many of their delicious offerings.

