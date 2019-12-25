Things To Do In Indiranagar: Best Parlours In Bengaluru For Tattoos And Piercings

Tattoos have been a part of several cultures globally as well as India and now are a modern trend. Tattoos are quite famous across the country and there are artists in every city and town. There may be several places this service is available, but one needs to be careful about the place. Bengaluru is one of the most hep metro cities, there are several tattoo parlours to visit when deciding to get inked. Visit these shops in Indiranagar for best tattoos.

Skin Deep

The shop started back in 2005 and is one of Bengaluru's most famous and largest tattoo studios. Located in Indiranagar, the studio house has more than ten artists who do tattoos and piercings. The works can range from portraits to greyscale. These artists even do coverups for tattoos.

Irezumi

Located near the residential areas of Indiranagar, Irezumi is specialised in a custom tattoo and body piercings. Artists here also teaches the art of tattooing from scratch. Reportedly, the man behind the studio, Naveen is having specialization in Japanese, tribal, abstract and geometric designs. Some of the favourite tattoos are their pop culture tattoos like the Joker and Lion King.

Pradeep Junior Tattoos/ Astron Tattoos

Earlier known as Pradeep Junior Tattoos, this tattoo parlour rechristened itself as Astron Tattoos and opened their first shop in Indiranagar. The artists over here are delivering custom design quality work since 2010. They have now ventured into a new territory known as Skin Camouflaging.

