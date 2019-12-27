Kolkata's Popular Food Joints Where You Can Enjoy Delicious Dosas

Dosa is a delightful dish loved by all the Indians. It is prepared in several ways and is mixed with many ingredients to make it healthy. In India, it is eaten and sold in every corner of the country as a popular breakfast dish. But, it is hard to find a good and affordable place to visit to enjoy delicious dosas. Kolkata has some of the most incredible restaurants which are pocket-friendly and sell dosas below the price range of Rs 200. Here is a list of a few of the many affordable places in Kolkata to visit for enjoying tasty dosas.

The Chutney Co.

The Chutney Co. is amongst the best restaurants in Kolkata. The place offers several types of Dosa dishes that are massively loved by its customers. The restaurant is located in Hemanta Basu Sarani, Lal Dighi Kolkata. The place is famous not only for its dosa but also for its variety of chutney offerings. They provide nine different types of chutney which are mouth-watering. The delicious Dania Dosa & Mysore chutney here is especially famous.

Ammini

It is a delight to find the authentic taste of Kerala cuisine in a Bengali city, and Ammini is known for it. It is located in Manohar Pukur Road, Kalighat. However, the menu has a limited choice for dosas but they are very tasty and it is worth a visit. The service is excellent, and the dosas are fresh and delicious.

Jyoti Bihar

Located in Camac Street, Jyoti Bihar is amongst the delightful places in the city to enjoy food. It is popular for its crispy paper butter and ghee dosa. However, it is a small shop but it gives out a homely feeling. The dosas and chutney compliment the taste of each other.

