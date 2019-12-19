Healthy Winter Recipe: Try The Zucchini Crust Pizza This Christmas Season

This zucchini crust pizza is a deliciously thin, crispy pizza that can be added with many different toppings. This pizza is loaded with cheese and Italian spices. Get the instructions to prepare this yummy pizza below:
Healthy winter recipe of zucchini crust pizza to make at home
Ingredients:
Zucchini Crust
- 8 cups shredded zucchini
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2/3 cup flour (sub almond flour)
- 2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced
- 3 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp basil
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 tsp salt
Homemade Pizza Sauce
- 4 large tomatoes, quartered
- 2 tbs olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, pressed or minced
- 1 tbs fresh oregano (sub 1 tsp dried)
- 1 tbs fresh tyme (sub 1 tsp dried)
- 1 tsp salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 550F with a pre-baking pizza stone.
- Add 1 teaspoon of coarse salt, mix the zucchini in a large bowl and set aside for 15 minutes. Squeeze out of the squash the excess moisture by wrapping it in a clean tea towel or piece of cheesecloth and wring it out, discarding the sweat.
- Once all the excess moisture has been removed, put the shredded zucchini back in the bowl and add the cheddar cheese, flour, garlic, oregano, basil, eggs, and salt.
- Include all the ingredients together with your hand
- Place the zucchini mixture on at least 15 "in diameter of a piece of parchment paper, placed on something solid to make it easy to move to the oven.
- Spread the zucchini crust mixture using your fingertips to form a circle about 14 "in diameter, 1/2" thick. Pinch the edges to form a nice crust.
- Move the crust on the parchment paper to the heated pizza stone in the oven once the pizza crust has been formed. Cook for 8 minutes or until the crust starts to brown.
- Move pizza on the parchment paper to the heated pizza stone in the oven once the toppings are turned on and bake for another 4 minutes.
Image source: Youtube screengrab
