Healthy Winter Recipe: Try The Zucchini Crust Pizza This Christmas Season

This zucchini crust pizza is a deliciously thin, crispy pizza that can be added with many different toppings. This pizza is loaded with cheese and Italian spices. Get the instructions to prepare this yummy pizza below:

Healthy winter recipe of zucchini crust pizza to make at home

Ingredients:

Zucchini Crust

8 cups shredded zucchini

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2/3 cup flour (sub almond flour)

2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

3 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp basil

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 tsp salt

Homemade Pizza Sauce

4 large tomatoes, quartered

2 tbs olive oil

2 garlic cloves, pressed or minced

1 tbs fresh oregano (sub 1 tsp dried)

1 tbs fresh tyme (sub 1 tsp dried)

1 tsp salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 550F with a pre-baking pizza stone.

Add 1 teaspoon of coarse salt, mix the zucchini in a large bowl and set aside for 15 minutes. Squeeze out of the squash the excess moisture by wrapping it in a clean tea towel or piece of cheesecloth and wring it out, discarding the sweat.

Once all the excess moisture has been removed, put the shredded zucchini back in the bowl and add the cheddar cheese, flour, garlic, oregano, basil, eggs, and salt.

Include all the ingredients together with your hand

Place the zucchini mixture on at least 15 "in diameter of a piece of parchment paper, placed on something solid to make it easy to move to the oven.

Spread the zucchini crust mixture using your fingertips to form a circle about 14 "in diameter, 1/2" thick. Pinch the edges to form a nice crust.

Move the crust on the parchment paper to the heated pizza stone in the oven once the pizza crust has been formed. Cook for 8 minutes or until the crust starts to brown.

Move pizza on the parchment paper to the heated pizza stone in the oven once the toppings are turned on and bake for another 4 minutes.

Image source: Youtube screengrab

