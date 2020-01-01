Bhangjeera Ki Chutney: Learn How To Make This Popular Garhwali Food

Bhangjeera ki chutney is a popular sauce in Uttarakhand. When prepared with the traditional Pahadi style, it will help to enhance the taste and will make a spell on your taste buds. This is a tasty sour chutney that is prepared cumin seeds and Darim, which is a local variety of pomegranate. If you have been wondering how to make this tangy and tasty chutney, here are the steps and ingredients to make this authentic Garhwali cuisine.

How to make Bhangjeera ki chutney - a conventional Garhwali cuisine?

Ingredients for Bhangjeera ki chutney

Bhangjeera Seeds – 50 gm

Cumin Seeds – 3 gm

Darim – One

Salt – To taste

Whole Red Chillies – 3

Step to make Bhangjeera ki chutney

Step 1

This Garhwali cuisine doesn't require much hassle. It can be made easily and you need not run errands to make this delicious chutney. Take the Bhangjeera seeds and roast them in a pan. Saute is continuously so that the seeds don't burn. After thorough roasting, keep them aside. Then take cumin seeds and roast them in a pan. Make sure that you roast the Bhangjeera's seeds and cumin seeds separately.

Step 2

Take red chillies, cumin seeds, Darim fruits seeds, and Bhangjeera seeds. Take a grinder and all these ingredients to it. Grind all the ingredients into a fine paste. You can use water to grind the mixture well. You can use conventional methods to grind the paste too.

Step 3

After grinding the paste, take a bowl and add all the paste to the bowl. Grate the jaggery and add it to the paste. Add salt to taste. Your Bhangjeera ki chutney is ready to be served. This is a simple and easy-to-make Garhwali cuisine that will definitely satiate your taste buds. You can serve it with roti, rice and vegetables. It will taste good as a side dish. If you have not cooked any vegetables, this Garhwali food will make for an excellent option to try with roti.

