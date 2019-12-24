Bihari Kabab Recipe | Here's How You Can Make This Delicious Dish At Home

Bihari kebabs are one of the most appetizing and mouth-watering non-veg kebabs that have, over a period, become a major item on the barbeque menu. The dish comes with history along with it. Bihari kebabs found their way into Pakistani cuisine through the migration of Bihari Muslims from the north Indian state of Bihar when Pakistan formed in 1947. You can make the kebabs with fillet or chuck steak, after which they're tenderised using raw papaya, then infused with coal smoke using a method called dhoni. They're eaten with rice and lentils by Biharis, and with paratha flatbreads by most other Pakistanis. They are amongst the most delicious dishes made in the Bihari cuisine. Read ahead to know how to make Bihari Kebabs at home-

Recipe of Bihari Kebab

Ingredients

2.5 pounds (1 kg) very tender beef (cut into 1" thick strips)

2 large onions (sliced)

2 tbsps. vegetable/ canola/ sunflower cooking oil

1 cup yoghurt

2 tbsps. garlic paste

1 tbsp. ginger paste

2 tsp. cumin powder

2 tsps. coriander powder

1 tsp. freshly ground pepper

1/2 tsp. red chilli powder

1/2 tsp. star anise powder

1/2 tsp. mace powder

2 tbsps. raw papaya paste

Salt

How to make?

Fry the onions in the oil until they are soft.

Drain them on paper towels.

Use a food processor or mortar and pestle to grind them into a smooth paste.

Mix the onion paste and all the spices (garlic paste, ginger paste, ground cumin, ground coriander, ground black pepper, red chilli powder, star anise powder, mace powder, but not the papaya paste) with the yoghurt and add the beef strips to this mix.

Add salt to taste and set aside for 8 to 10 hours in the refrigerator.

Add the raw papaya paste to the yoghurt and beef mix about 1 hour before you are ready to cook the kabab.

The papaya paste will tenderize the meat and you do not want it to chilli for more than an hour.

