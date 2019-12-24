The Debate
Anarsa Recipe: Prepare The Healthy Maharashtrian Dish In Simple Steps

Food

Considered as a healthy sweet for kids, Anarsa is rich in iron & calcium. It is also a preferred option for patients and is touted as a good postpartum snack.

Updated On:
Anarsa

Anarsa is an authentic Maharashtrian sweet dish specially made in the festive season like Diwali and Dussehra. Famous for its pastry-like shape, Anarsa is a snack made from soaked powdered rice and jaggery or sugar. Known as Adhirasam in Southern India and Anarsa in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Aanarsa is a simple, yet lip-smacking recipe which is a healthy substitute with the calorie-filled snacks.

Ingredients:

  • Kolam rice 1½ cup
  • Jaggery (Gur) grated ½ cup
  • Ghee 7 tablespoons
  • Semolina (Rawa/suji) 2 tablespoons
  • Sugar 2 tablespoons

Recipe-1

  • Wash the rice twice. Fill with water till all the grains are soaked. Keep the rice soaked for 5 days, keep changing the water daily.
  • On the 6th day, drain the water and spread rice grains on cloth. Let them dry out.
  • Grind them to a dry powder. Make fine powder as possible. Sieve the powder through a fine mesh.
  • Combine powdered rice, jaggery, ghee and start kneading. Add milk to make a pliable dough. It should be semi-soft.
  • Divide into 12-14 equal portions and make balls out of it.
  • Sprinkle poppy seeds and place a dough ball. Start rolling over it and roll like a bit thick puri.
  • Heat ghee in a kadhai. Deep fry the anarsa in the ghee till golden brown.
  • Drain the excess ghee and serve.

(Source: Radha Prasad)

Recipe-2

  • Soak any rice for 6-7 hours. Drain and spread on an absorbent towel to dry for 15-20 minutes
  • Put rice in a grinder jar and grind to a smooth powder. Sift the powder into a bowl through a fine sieve.
  • Add jaggery and 1 tablespoon ghee and knead into a semi-soft dough without using water. If required, use milk. Cover and rest the dough for 5-6 hours.
  • Divide dough into equal portions and shape them into small round balls.
  • Combine semolina and sugar on a plate and mix well. Place a round ball, flatten into a ½ cm thick round and coat it evenly well in the mixture. This is anarsa. Similarly, prepare the remaining balls.
  • Heat 6 tablespoons ghee in a non-stick pan. Place anarsa and shallow-fry till light brown. Keep on pouring hot ghee from the sides in the pan on the anarsa. Do not flip the anarsa. Drain on absorbent paper.

( Source: Sanjeev Kapoor)

