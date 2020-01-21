Black Bean Rice Recipe With Exotic Fruits; Try This Unique Dish At Home

Salsa is an easy to make dish that tastes good with just about any ingredient. It can be filled in as a sauce over flame-broiled, seared or cooked poultry, meats, and fish. You can utilize salsa as a plunge for chips, and there can be a side plate of mixed greens which can be had with salsa dip. The best part is that it is can be served with cooked or stir-fried vegetables.

Black bean rice with fruits recipe at home | instructions below

Salsas can be produced using numerous fixings. The fundamental thought is to slash the fixings into little pieces and have an equalization of flavours and surfaces. This salsa inclines a little to the sweet side with mango and pineapple. It gets some warmth from the jalapeno, remains exquisite with cilantro and dark beans, and gets a nibble from a trace of lime.

In case if you have another preference in terms of the flavour, you can always modify the fixing sums as per your preference and taste. This is best eaten in 24 hours, yet it can be preserved for over 48 hours.

Ingredients needed:

4 ounces fresh pineapple, cut into 1/4-inch dice (scant 1 cup)

4 ounces peeled mango, cut into 1/4-inch dice (scant 1 cup)

1 1/2 cups cooked black beans (if using canned beans, use a no-salt-added product such as Eden brand)

1 jalapeño pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped ( 1 1/2 ounces pepper, 3 tablespoons chopped)

Freshly squeezed juice from 1 or 2 limes (2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt

Directions to follow:

Mix the pineapple, black beans, mango, lime juice, sugar, Jalapeno, and salt for taste. Keep it just like that in the bowl for around 10-15 minutes.

Later, you can taste and see what all is more needed.

Refrigerate it before serving.

