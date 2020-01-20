Poached Fruit Dessert: Step-by-step Recipe Of This Healthy Dish

Poaching is a simple and healthy way to prepare fruit for dessert. Poached fruit is a fruit that is gently simmered in liquid like water, wine or honey. Speaking about healthy dessert, you can use honey instead of wine or sugar. Poaching fruit is also an excellent way to use hard fruit faster, as it softens and becomes easy to eat. However, over-ripened fruits don’t work for a poached fruit dessert. Here is an easy step-by-step process to try honey poached fruit recipe:

How to make healthy honey poached fruit dessert?

Ingredients

2 cups clear honey

5 cups of water

2 tbsp lemon juice

8 medium pears, ripe but firm (you can alternate pears with apples, strawberries, cherries, figs or oranges)

4 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp salt

How to poach pears?

Peel the pears and cut them into halves. (peeling the fruit is optional) Remove the seeds of the fruit and place it in a baking dish, face it upside down and place it aside. You can decide whether you want to cut the fruit or leave it that way. In a pan, add water, honey, lemon juice, cloves, cinnamon stick, and salt and bring it to a boil. Pour this mixture over the top of pears and cover it tightly. Place it in a 350-degree oven for 40 minutes. With a knife, check if the pear has turned tender. If not, put it back in the oven for some time more. After removing the pears from the oven, allow it to cool at room temperature for 1 hour. In an airtight container, place the poached pears along with the liquid, in a refrigerator till it is ready to use. Before serving, reduce the syrup and use it as a drizzle over pears. Poached pears are best served with ice cream or tart. For a healthy alternative, you can serve poached pears with yoghurt.

